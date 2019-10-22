Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nazzarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Nazzarini


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Nazzarini Obituary
Richard Nazzarini 1934—2019
Richard Nazzarini, 85, passed away October 20, 2019. Born to Mario and Elizabeth Nazzarini on January 17, 1934. Richard married Marilyn (nee Carlson) Nazzarini on May 2, 1959. Father of Brad (Lisa) Nazzarini and Stasica (Jeff Kuehne) Nazzarini. Predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Giolitto and brother Reno Nazzarini. Richard was the proud Owner and President of Paramont Distributing Inc. He was a member of St. Anthony Church and the Venetian Club. A Celebration of Life will take place (Date and Location to be announced). In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now