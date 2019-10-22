|
Richard Nazzarini 1934—2019
Richard Nazzarini, 85, passed away October 20, 2019. Born to Mario and Elizabeth Nazzarini on January 17, 1934. Richard married Marilyn (nee Carlson) Nazzarini on May 2, 1959. Father of Brad (Lisa) Nazzarini and Stasica (Jeff Kuehne) Nazzarini. Predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Giolitto and brother Reno Nazzarini. Richard was the proud Owner and President of Paramont Distributing Inc. He was a member of St. Anthony Church and the Venetian Club. A Celebration of Life will take place (Date and Location to be announced). In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019