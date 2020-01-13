|
|
Richard O. Carlson 1926—2020
Richard O. Carlson, 93, of Rockford, passed into his heavenly home after a brief illness on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born on November 14, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Elmer and Ruth (Linden) Carlson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1944. After graduating, he served in the Army during WWII. Along with his brothers, he was a co-owner of Elmer Carlson Plumbing. Richard was a train enthusiast, and also had an interest in lighthouses. He enjoyed trips to the Carlson cabin on Lake Ripley, spending time with family and friends for 50 years. He was a member of 1st Evangelical Free Church.
Survived by his children, Roger (Linda), Steve (Debbie), and Michael Carlson; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Fagerstrom, Jim (Donna) Carlson, many nieces and nephews; and special friend and companion, Judy Puckett, and her family. Predeceased by his former wife, Patsy Carlson, and three brothers, Leslie, Roger, and Jerry.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford with Reverend Chuck Rife officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service. Memorials may be made to 1st Evangelical Free Church, 2223 N Mulford Rd., Rockford 61107, or the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., Rockford 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020