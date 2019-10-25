|
|
Richard "Dick" Past 1944—2019
Richard "Dick" Past, 75, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Rockford, IL. He was born on February 6, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Earl R. and Dorothy (Schroeder) Past. On May 14, 1977 he married his loving wife of 42 years, Anna Hanek in Chicago, IL. Dick worked as a mechanical engineer for Haldex for 25 years. He was a member of the Ho-Chunk Heluska Society. Dick was a master of American Indian beadwork, model airplanes, woodworking, being a handyman for his friends and family, and listening to his large musical library. Dick had a great sense of humor and he loved to laugh. He loved and was loved by his many family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Anna; daughter, Angie (Jeremiah) Addy; his brothers, Jonathan (Lynn) Past and Steven (Denise) Past; his grandson on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sherry Hoening and brother-in-law Chuck Hoening; his brother, Bob Past; and best friends, Marv Adenau and John Zuffante.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's name can be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019