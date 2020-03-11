|
Richard Paul McNally 1935—2020
Richard (Dick) P. McNally, 84, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Janesville, Wisconsin, July 8, 1935, the son of Paul A. and Eva (Marx) McNally. Richard graduated from St. Francis High School in Milwaukee and attended Marquette University. On June 15, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Donna Story at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Rockford. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a member of the Moose and Verdi Clubs. Rooting for the Green Bay Packers was a lifelong passion for Richard. He was an Electrical Engineer and worked for the Barber-Colman Co. for 41 years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Donna, of 63 years; his children, Michael (Nancy) McNally, Marty (Paula) McNally, Julie (CJ) Radomski and Paul (Angie) McNally; grandchildren, Amanda, Josh, Andrew, Shannon, Steven, Eva, Charlie, Nathan and Anna; great-grandchildren, Margot, Everly and a baby boy expected in June; and siblings Kathleen Steed, Mary (Bob) Foss and Joe (Ruth) McNally along with several nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Charles Steed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Critical Care Unit nurses, Christiaan, Dolores and Pen at Swedish American Hospital for their extraordinary care that they provided. And a very special thank you to our granddaughter Eva who assisted us with her nursing knowledge, love and support. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Rockford, IL. 61103, with a visitation from 8:30 a.m. to the time of service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Richard's name to: St. Bernadette Catholic Church or to UW Carbone Cancer Center. To send online condolences or share memories please visit http://www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020