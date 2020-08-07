Richard Philip Gunderson 1942—2020
Richard Philip Gunderson, 77, of Rockford, died March 11, 2020 in his home. Born October 27, 1942 in Clinton, WI; son of Herbert and Alma (Berger) Gunderson. He married his high school sweetheart Sandra Jean Sikes on June 25, 1966 in Delavan, WI. Richard worked as an inspector for Chrysler for over 30 years. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Belvidere, the UAW, Beloit Rifle Club, and Beloit Field Archers, and the Moose Club. Richard was interested in many hobbies; he was a published photographer, a gun and archery enthusiast, enjoyed gardening, and was a conservationist in Boone County.
Survivors include his son Todd (Shiela) Gunderson and Cynthia Cox; grandchildren Micah, Paige, and Dylan Baker, Narissa Gunderson, Alyssa, Sean, and Bennett Cox; and his beloved dog Mischief. He is predeceased by his parents, and wife Sandra.
