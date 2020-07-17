Richard R. Dixon 1959—2020
Richard R. Dixon, 60, of Rockford. Died Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. Mr. Dixon was born August 9, 1959, in Sweetwater, Tennessee, the son of Don H. and Patsy J. (Dotson) Dixon.
He could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. At a very early age he learned the value of a dollar and hard work, working hard as a young boy on the family farm and at the Rockriver Roller Palace which entitled him to roller skate, which he so loved. Mr. Dixon served one-term in the United Sates Navy on the USS Coral Sea, "The Ageless Warrior", as a boiler mechanic. He worked many years at Amerock in Rockford, IL and retired after 23 years from Muller Pinehurst Prairie Farms Dairy as a maintenance supervisor. Richard had a passion for fast cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He was also an avid music lover, and a great dancer. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit, as well as his love of the San Francisco 49ers.
Richard is survived by his Domestic Partner, Brenda Piper; daughter, Renee Estes; granddaughters, Charity, Alexandra, Nataleigh, Autumn, and Kirah; grandson Jason; brothers Donnie (Judy) Dixon of Sweetwater, TN, Earl Dixon of Nashville, TN, and Sherman Dixon of Rockford, IL; sisters, Debbie Dixon of Lenior City, TN, and Michelle Hooper of Cornersville, TN. Predeceased by his parents; step father, Harvel Morris; sister, Denease Smith; brother, Ronald Dixon; half-brother, Harvel "Porky" Morris; a niece, and several cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a/m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory- Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial to follow at Genoa Township Cemetery, East Hill Street and South Sycamore Street, Genoa, IL 60135. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.