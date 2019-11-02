|
Richard "Rick" R. Jensen 1947—2019
Richard "Rick" R. Jensen, 72, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born July 29, 1947 in Rockford although raised in Grand Ledge, MI, the son of Ralph W. and Wauneta (Carlson) Jensen. Rick graduated from Guilford High School in 1965. He also was a member of Broadway Covenant Church for many years. Rick married Shirlee Holmberg in Rockford on April 23, 2005. He worked in sales at House of Lindberg, Lindman's Carpet Manor, Rockford, IL and Carpet One in Janesville, WI. Rick was a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Rick was an avid fisherman. He made sure to go fishing every year for his birthday. Rick and Shirlee enjoyed many travels after retirement as well as driving the school bus in Milton, WI. Survived by his wife, Shirlee; children, James (Shelby) Jensen, Emily (Steven) Wiezorek, Laura Jensen and stepchildren, Nick (Gina) Holmberg, Heather Czosnek, & Alex Holmberg; fourteen grandchildren; siblings, Mimi Rodriguez, Dan (Barb) Jensen, and Bruce Jensen; and mother of his children, Kathy Dearth and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; son, Randy (1986); niece, Kirsten Jensen (2013); brother in law, Joe Rodriguez (2012) and infant granddaughter, Gabrielle (1997).
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, 53511. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Garden, Machesney Park, IL. Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019