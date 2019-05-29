|
Richard "Dick" Rieff 1946—2019
Richard "Dick" Rieff, 73, of Caledonia, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home from heart failure. Dick was born January 1, 1946 in Beloit, WI and was the oldest son of Clarence and Gladys (Bauman) Rieff. He grew up in Harrison, IL and graduated from Hononegh High School. Upon graduation, Dick joined the Navy and served on a naval destroyer providing gunfire support along the Vietnam coast. After Dick was discharged, he became a Plumbers and Pipefitters Journeyman and in 1980, he formed Northern Mechanical Inc. where he was Owner / President until his retirement in 2017. Dick was a member of Masonic Lodge of Rockton. He enjoyed time in the outdoors, his poker nights, his USS Epperson ship reunions and could always be found working on his hot rods or at a car show. Dick loved his family dearly and instilled in his children a strong love of life and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kay (Thomas) Rieff; his children, Nicholas Rieff, Neil (Paula) Rieff and Jay (Charlotte) Frazier of Rockford, Maureen Rieff (Matt) Gulatto of Fulton, IL, Tony Frazier of Laporte, IN, and Ray Frazier of Virginia Beach, VA; his brother, Tom (Peggy) Rieff of Brodhead, WI; three nephews, Chris (Lori) Higgins, Greg (Sandi) Higgins and Ray (Stacia) Rieff; three nieces, Tamara (Brian) Cain, Sara (Chris) Regenauer and Courtney (Mike) Landgraf; 9 grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Alex, Garrett, Jacob, Jay, Kiya, Anthony and Elliot; sister-in-law, Barb (Mike) Neville; special friends, Larry (Kris) Burns. Predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Donna and Darlene. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday June 1 with full Masonic Rites and Military Honors at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to (). To share a condolence or memory www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019