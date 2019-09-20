|
|
Richard "Dick" Rolander 1927—2019
Richard "Dick" Rolander was born in Rockford, IL in September of 1927, to J. Bernard and Mildred Rolander. He left this world 91 years later. He was happily married to Mary, with three children: Karen, Craig (Dawn), and Robert (Lilyan); three grandchildren: Christopher, Andrew (Tracy), and April; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, and Mary. He has many wonderful relatives and friends all around the globe. Over the years Richard focused on many different pastimes and these became the important facets of his life. He was a Boy Scout leader to many young men in Rockford modeling attributes of lifelong learning and honorable behavior. He retired from CamCar-Textron to pursue interests such as antiques dealer, wood carver, and apple grower, to name a few. After learning about a 19th century Swedish ancestor who had similar interests and skills, his life went in a different direction. Dick and Mary went on many pilgrimages to the land of the pine and birch forests; where the coffee was strong and the cardamom cake was sweet. Their appreciation for the handiwork of Sweden lead Dick to focus on importing Swedish antiques, collecting old and new dala horses and using his wood working skills to repair furniture and clocks, and recreate the special objects of Sweden. Folk art pieces and individual horses were made for friends and relatives. Many were inspired by the old Nordic horses carved in the harsh winter by men who worked in the forests and needed to fill the long, dark nights. Horses were his favorite to carve, due to the revered status of the animal that was so integral to the survival of the Swedes. His carved limited-edition horses were even sold in Sweden to collectors worldwide. Sadly, in 2013, Richard lost almost all of his eyesight. Shortly thereafter he left his 1848 farmhouse and moved to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for their care and compassion. No more horses will be carved by him, but as with the carvers of the past; their work, talent and inspiration will continue to be treasured through the generations.
Services will be at Fairhaven, 3470 N. Alpine Rd, Rockford on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with support from Fairhaven and Fred C. Olson Chapel. Instead of sending flowers, please help support the good work of Carpenter's Place, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
