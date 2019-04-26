|
Richard S. Johnson 1917—2019
Richard S. Johnson, 101, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born November 16, 1917 in Vastergotland, Sweden, the son of Carl A. and Anna R. (Samuelson) Johnson. Graduate of Rockford High School, Class of 1935. Richard married Elvy Carlson on January 29, 1944 at Salem Lutheran Church in Rockford. She predeceased him January 4, 2016. He worked at National Lock from 1935 to 1941, and Sciaky Bros. in Chicago from 1941 to 1945. After returning to the Rockford area Richard worked at Barber Colman Co. from 1946 to 1955. In 1955, he became the owner of the Highcrest Lanes until 1968. After retirement in 1983 he worked as a machinist at Service Machine in Loves Park. Richard was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Moose Club, Vasa (Brahn) Lodge, Swedish Historical Society, Natural Land Institute, NIBS, and River Bluff Auxiliary. Survived by his daughter, Carole (Robert) Pollock of Olive Branch, MS; grandson, David Pollock of Los Angeles, Ca; great-grandson, Randall Pollock; sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnson; and nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his parents; son, Randall R. Johnson (1979); and brother, Sigurd E. Johnson. A special thank you to the staff at Alpine Fireside.
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019