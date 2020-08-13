Richard Shotliff 1922—2020

Richard (Dick) L. Shotliff, 98, of Mendota passed away August 5, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Mr. Shotliff was born January 25, 1922 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Edward and Lyle (Liddle) Shotliff. He spent his early years in Rockton, IL. He graduated from Hononegah High School, where he was the valedictorian for his 1940 class. He was elected MVP in both football and basketball during his senior year.

He served in the army from 1943 to 1946. His basic training was at Camp Callan in California and OCS at Ft. Benning, GA. He joined the 76th Infantry Division at Camp McCoy, WI. The Division was sent overseas in November 1944 and fought through the Siegfried Line and across Germany to meet the Russians near Chemnitz. Dick attained the rank of Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star and a commendation from the Chief Quartermaster. After the war ended, he was transferred to the Office of the Chief Quartermaster in Versailles (later moved to Frankfurt). While in Versailles, he met Gisele Gross, a French girl working for the quartermaster headquarters. She introduced him to Paris. When it came time for him to leave the army, they decided that they could not separate. They were married in the American Cathedral in Paris on June 11, 1946.

Dick returned to his interrupted education at the University of Illinois, and received bachelor and master degrees in accounting. He became a CPA and was employed for 7 years by Lybrand, Ross Bros., and Montgomery in Rockford. Among his clients, beginning in 1951, was H. D. Conkey & Co.in Mendota. He moved his family to Mendota in 1955 where he was employed by Conco Inc. and H. D. Conkey & Co. for 36 years. He served as Controller, Treasurer and Financial Vice President.

Dick served on the boards of the Mendota Community Hospital, Mendota Savings and Loan and Mendota Township High School. He was a charter member of the Mendota Rotary Club for 25 years, and Mendota Golf Club and Mendota Elks for over 50 years. He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church.

His hobbies included fishing, golf, and travel (for the first 90 years). In recent years, Dick and his daughter enjoyed collaborating on cross-word and jigsaw puzzles. He remained an active reader and continued to follow politics, the economy and sports, although he no longer shared his thoughts in letters to The Mendota Reporter or elected officials.

Survivors include his daughter, Corinne Shotliff of Mendota, brother James Shotliff of Rockton and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Gisele, who died in 2017, son, Stanley, who passed away in 2008, his parents and sisters, Josephine (Charles) Whiting and Dawn (Lee) Miller.

A private graveside burial service will be held at Rockton Township Cemetery. A memorial gathering is being planned for August 5, 2021. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services or the First Presbyterian Church of Mendota.



