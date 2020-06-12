Richard T. Anderson
Richard T. Anderson 1930—2020
Richard "Dick" Anderson, 89, of Rockford, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born on July 28, 1930 in Rockford. Graduate of East High School, North Park College, University of Illinois, and Rockford School of Business. He married Donna Carlson on October 21, 1956. She predeceased him in 2012. He was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Covenant Church, faithfully serving through many ministries. Dick co-owned the family business, Andco Distributors (now Andco Kitchens and Baths), where he served in the position of secretary/treasurer for over 40 years. Music was a lifelong passion. He played the trombone and was part of many local bands. He also sang in multiple choral groups. Dick was an avid golfer having two hole-in-ones. Survived by his children: Mark (Terri) Anderson, Brian (Liz) Anderson, Dawn (Tom) Blomgren, Pam (Scott) Swanberg; grandchildren, Jennifer, Lars, Travis, Sara, Tanner, Nathaniel, Erin, Lana, Peter, Erin, and Joel; brother Mauritz (Shirley) Anderson; brother-in-law Roger Olson. Predeceased by his parents and sister Marion Olson.
Private graveside services will be held in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Road, Rockford, IL 61107 or Rockford Christian Fellowship Band, 1732 Colorado Ave, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
