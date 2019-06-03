Home

Richard T. Kindstrom

Richard T. Kindstrom Obituary
Richard T. Kindstrom 92—2019
Richard T. Kindstrom, 92, of Rockford, died on June 1, 2019. Born on October 24, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Torsten and Caroline (Uppenkamp) Kindstrom. He married Eva Louise Johnson on August 14, 1948, in Rockford, and predeceased him on November 15 2008. Richard worked for 40 years as a Lithographer at J.L. Clark Manufacturing and retired in 1990. He was a World War II vet serving in the Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and woodworking. Survived by his children, Pattylynn Ballard, Karen (Mark) Fowler; grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) Ballard, Jason (Renee) Fowler, Jeremy (Brianne) Fowler, Tim, Peter, and Christopher Kindstrom; daughter-in-law, Lisa Kindstrom; great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Alise Ballard, Kayla, Koby, Kalli, Sadie, and Emilia Fowler. Predeceased by his parents; Torsten and Caroline Kindstrom; sister, Nancy (Kindstrom) Baer; son-in-law, Randy L. Ballard; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Ballard; and son, Richard T. Kindstrom II.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 Second Ave. Rockford, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the prayers and encouragement. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019
