Richard V. Theisen 1936—2019
Richard V. Theisen, 82, of Rockford passed away March 30, 2019. Born August 27, 1936 in Rockford to Vernon and Ruth (Wierman) Theisen. A veteran of the US Army. Married Kay Snider on June 12, 1965. Employed by the City of Rockford.
Survivors include wife, Kay Theisen; sons, Richard, Steven (Heather); grandchildren, Brock (Karissa) Tyson, Morgan Tyson, Rosilee Meuser, Mikenzie Meuser; sister, Elaine Williamson; sisters-in-law, Charlene, Janis; and nephews, David, and Robert. Predeceased by brothers, Vernon, Ralph; sister, Betty Jane; and Granddaughter, Emily.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be given to Van Matre. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
