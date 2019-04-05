Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
Richard V. Theisen


Richard V. Theisen Obituary
Richard V. Theisen 1936—2019
Richard V. Theisen, 82, of Rockford passed away March 30, 2019. Born August 27, 1936 in Rockford to Vernon and Ruth (Wierman) Theisen. A veteran of the US Army. Married Kay Snider on June 12, 1965. Employed by the City of Rockford.
Survivors include wife, Kay Theisen; sons, Richard, Steven (Heather); grandchildren, Brock (Karissa) Tyson, Morgan Tyson, Rosilee Meuser, Mikenzie Meuser; sister, Elaine Williamson; sisters-in-law, Charlene, Janis; and nephews, David, and Robert. Predeceased by brothers, Vernon, Ralph; sister, Betty Jane; and Granddaughter, Emily.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be given to Van Matre. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
