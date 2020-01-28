|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Peterson 1929—2020
ROCKFORD- Richard W. "Dick" Peterson LT. COL. US Army RET, age 90, of Rockford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Tuesday January 28, 2020. Born in Rockford on February 8, 1929 to Eric F. & Myrtle Peterson (Hartman). He graduated from East Rockford High School in 1947 and completed his Tool and Die Maker Apprenticeship at National Lock Company in 1952. Richard married Connie Kaltenbach, a former Miss Rockford and 1st Runner up in the Miss Illinois contest. He enlisted in the Illinois National Guard in 1947, was commissioned as a 2d Lieutenant prior to entering active duty in 1952 with the 44th Quartermaster Company 44th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service while serving with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea. He remained in the Army Reserve, retiring in 1978 as a Lt. Colonel.
Richard was an active musician with several local bands including the Al Grace and Perry Long Orchestras. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #102, Freeport Consistory, and Tebala Shrine Temple. He was very active in the local theater having appeared in several productions with: the Rockford Civic Theater, Rockford College, Beloit College, Rock Valley Colleges Studio and Starlight Theater, The Clocktower and New American Theaters, also formerly a member of The Svea Soner Chorus and the Carousel Dance Club.
Richard worked at several Rockford companies in the manufacturing and engineering fields, retiring from the Ingersoll Milling Machine Company in 1992. He was a life member of Cherry Valley VFW Post #1596, the Reserve Officer Association, Past President of the Ingersoll Retirees Organization, former Chairman of the Cherry Valley Township Planning Commission and committee member of Boy Scout Troop #246, high school class reunion committee member and Korean War Veterans Association.
He is survived by sons, Jeff Peterson of Chicago, IL and Curt (Sunny) Peterson of Rockford. He is predeceased by his wife, Connie Peterson (Kaltenbach); and his parents.
Funeral Visitation held Friday January 31, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford. Private Interment and Military Honors held at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Northern IL Hospice - northernillinoishospice.org
A special Thank You to Lucy, Heather and Delois for keeping Dad safe & comfortable in his home and the staff at Northern IL Hospice for their exceptional care.
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020