|
|
Richard W. Walthers 1935—2019
Richard W. Walthers, 84, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born January 31, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Walter and Emily (Adams) Walthers. Attended University of Illinois. Richard served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and was employed for 16 years with the Federal Government Dept. of Air Force as a navigator instructor at O' Hare International Airport. He married Sandra L. Moore on February 14, 1960 in Rockford. She predeceased him on August 7, 2001. Richard was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Survived by his daughters, Betsy (Todd) Ellenberger and Kate (Tim) Tammen; and grandchildren, Ben and Jake Ellenberger and Jim (Mary) Tammen and Tom (fiancé, Bailey Bolwerk) Tammen. Also predeceased by parents; and son, David J. Walthers in 1979.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PAWS Humane Society, PO BOX 7722, Rockford, IL 61126 or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019