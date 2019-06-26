Richard Wych 1927—2019

Richard Wych, 92, passed away June 25, 2019 at Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere, Illinois, surrounded by his family. He was born April 7, 1927 in Garden Prairie, Illinois, son of John and Norine (Mack) Wych. He married Barbara Gritzmacher on May 12, 1951.

Rich (one of six brothers who served in WWII) was in the Army Infantry in Occupied Germany. He worked at various dairies and was a member of the Dairy Workers Union. He is a long-time resident of Garden Prairie.

Rich was a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, bowled on a league for years with his brothers and then his sons, and always enjoyed a good game of pinochle. He served on the Garden Prairie Cemetery board and the Lighting Committee of Garden Prairie. You could always find Rich enjoying a good Western!

Rich is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons, Brad (Kay) Wych, Jeff (Carol) Wych and Guy (Janice Rush) Wych; sister, Marilyn Orr; grandchildren, Karina (Kevin) Stahl, Joe Wych, Sadie Wych, Becky (Ben) Killam; Elayna (John) Luksis and David Wych; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Erik Stahl and Jack Killam. He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers; and three sisters.

A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at Garden Prairie United Church of Christ, 10990 Highway 20, Garden Prairie, IL 61038. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Garden Prairie United Church of Christ. Rev. Dina Lauman to officiate. Memorials can be made in his honor to Garden Prairie United Church of Christ.