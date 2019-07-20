|
Richard Zimmanck 1932—2019
Richard A. Zimmanck, 86, of Bloomington, most recently from Loves Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday,June 29, 2019 in the care of hospice, with his family present. Born December 24, 1932 in Chicago, he was the son of Robert and Helene (Gessler) Zimmanck. He married Diane Martin on November 4, 1961; she preceded him in death in 2013.
He retired from a career as a chief financial officer for hospitals in IL, IN, and MI. Richard was in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division and served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in IL, while locally attending Crossroads Community Church. An active volunteer, Richard supported Kiwanis International, Rotary Club, and Big Brother-Big Sister. Richard was also a volunteer at OSF Saint Anthony's print shop for over ten years and volunteered for many years at Loves Park Library.
Surviving are his two daughters, Janet (Alan) Lopez of Niwot, Colorado and Gail (Ron) Henson of Bedford, Indiana; brother-in-law, Dennis Martin of Huntley, Illinois; sister-in-law, Christa Zimmanck of Carol Stream, Illinois; four grandchildren, Sydney Lopez, Jessica (Ethan) McFaddin, Mindy (Robbie) Warren; Jason (Shannon) Henson; four great-grandchildren, Britta, Bella, Beau, Garrett; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; two brothers, Robert D. Zimmanck, William E. Zimmanck.
The family is honoring his wishes of cremation; a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1-3 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford Rd in Rockford, IL; to be followed by a local memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice, 6885 Vistagreen Way, Rockford, IL 61107. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 20 to July 23, 2019