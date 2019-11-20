|
|
Rickie "Rick" D. Clingenpeel 1953—2019
Rickie "Rick" D. Clingenpeel, 66, of Rockford, passed away November 16, 2019 in his home surround by his family. Born May 15, 1953 in Rockford, IL; the son of Joseph and Shirley (Roach) Clingenpeel. He married Vicky Sandberg on September 30, 1972 in Rockford.
He was a member of Teamsters Local 325 and the Eagles Club; retired from USF Holland after 32 years of employment.
An avid NASCAR fan, Rick enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing the slots, golfing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Vicky Clingenpeel; children, Jimmy Clingenpeel and Jenny (Jeff) Collins; grandchildren, Tyler (Becca), Courtney, Brandon and Colby; great-grandchildren, Mila and Kaleb; sisters, Pam DeLong and Becky (Daryl) Kapfer; good friends, Brian and Patty Whitlow; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Steve DeLong.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019