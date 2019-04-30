|
Ricky S. Oslund 1952—2019
Ricky S. Oslund, 67, Rockford, passed away on April 25, 2019. He was born in Rockford on April 3, 1952 to Howard and Beverly (Scott) Oslund. Married Roseanne Bader in Rockford on November 27, 1971. Employed most of his life at Sundstrand in Rockford. Rick loved his family, his Eagle's Club family, and his brother-in-law's dog Rick. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and teaching the kids how to fish. Always a Chicago Bear and Cub Fan.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Roseanne; son, Jason; daughter, Rindy; grandchildren, Maria, Christina, and Jordan; two great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Debbie (Roger) Johnson; brothers, Gene (Cindy), Dave (Carolyn), Howard, Jr. (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and loving in-laws; his God daughter, Stephanie; and best friends, Danny, Mark, John M and Kenny.
There will be a Celebration of his Life on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #392 Club, 3829 11th Street, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family,
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL is assisting the family. Send online condolence at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019