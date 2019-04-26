|
|
Rilda Imogene Hensley 1931—2019
Rilda lmogene Hensley Ehrhart, 87, daughter of Pearl Gertrude and James Allen Lawing was born October 19, 1931 in West Plains, Missouri. Passed away on April 21, 2019 after a short illness.
Imogene married her high school sweetheart Flay Hensley on June 17, 1950. They had 46 wonderful years. Blessed with 4 children. Gary Hensley, Keith Hensley of Mesa, Az, Jerry Hensley of Flippin, Ar, and Connie (Rick) Montalvo also of Mesa, Az; grandchildren, John (Wendy) Hensley, Chad (Melissa) Hensley, and Brianna (Joe) Carter; brother, Joe (Darlene) Lawing, sister-in-laws, Vicki Lawing, Bonnie Tackitt, Neoma Haskin, Jim's children, Jeff (Kim) Ehrhart, and Kevin Ehrhart; Jim's grandchildren, Michelle (Doug), Katie (Cody), and Sarah (Adam). Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Imogene was blessed to find love again after reconnecting with Jim Ehrhart, in 1998, they had 21 happy years together.
She received her education in Missouri before moving to Illinois and raising her family. She retired from Warner Lambert after 20 years. Later moved back to Missouri and then back to Illinois.
Imogene enjoyed many things such as reading, traveling, collecting, shopping, movies, baking & cooking. But mostly spending time with family. She was loved by many & will be forever in our hearts!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Flay, three brothers, Floyd, Ricky, and Alfred Lawing and one sister, Wilma Taylor.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., following the visitation. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019