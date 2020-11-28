Rita A. Lindstrom 1957—2020
Rita A. Lindstrom, 63, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully on November 22, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born April 1, 1957 in Evergreen Park, IL, daughter to George and Albina (Jawor) Mulcahy. She graduated from Morgan Park High School and married her sweetheart of 46 years on November 15, 1974 in Chicago, IL. She was a homemaker and worked for Trinity Services helping intellectually disabled adults obtain work crafting at Petals and Twigs. She attended St. Rita's Church in Rockford, IL with her husband. Rita loved gardening and was a certified Master Gardener. She was a talented crafter and scrapbooker. She also loved to travel with her family, visiting Disney World, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Alaska, and Hawaii. Rita loved her family and especially her grandchildren dearly.
Rita was loved and will be missed by her husband, Don, her sons, Jason (Anne) Lindstrom and Christopher (Sarah) Lindstrom, her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Schmidt, her sister, Grace Mulcahy, her grandchildren, Sydney, Zachary, Grady, Claire, Aubrey and JP and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, George, Gerard, and Dennis.
The walk-through visitation will be from 5p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Due to state guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Father Binu Varghese will officiate the funeral mass at St. Christina Church in Chicago, IL with burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor can be donated in care of Milestone, Inc. at http://milestone-inc-il.org/
. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.