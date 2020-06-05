Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Rita was such a bundle of energy. Her and MaryEllen were so good
to my mom Alice Parks. Rest In Peace Rita!
Rita A. Ohlsen 1923—2020
Rita Ann Ohlsen, 96, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 in Belvidere. She was born on November 4, 1923 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, IL to Vern and Alice (Grandadam) Schafman. Rita married the love of her life, Louis A. Ohlsen, in September of 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. After graduating from Belvidere High School in 1941, Rita began working for Mid West Bottle Caps Co. She remained with the company through many company buyouts and name changes. She retired after 70 years when the company, then known as Pactiv, closed its doors.
Rita found her spiritual home at St. James Catholic Church and was a loyal member for a number of years. Rita and Louie were members of VFW and The Moose Club here in Belvidere. Rita loved to cook and bake. She made sure everyone was well fed before they left her home. She hosted quilt classes at her home. Rita loved animals, but especially her chihuahuas and rescue cats.
Rita and her husband, Louie, had a cottage on Lake Ripley and spent many years up there. Rita's nieces and nephews will fondly remember all of the fun times they spent at her lake cottage. Though Rita and Louie had no children of their own, all her nieces and nephews were her children. Rita had a heart of gold and was so giving; she will be remembered for her generous heart and beautiful smile.
Rita will be dearly missed by her sisters, Alice (Jim) Butz, Carol (Bob) Best,Joyce Geraci, and especially Mary Ellen Schafman whose love and devotion to Rita never wavered; her numerous nieces and nephews; and the many friends she made at work. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; her sisters, Doris Morrall, Grace Rielly, Helen Schmidt; and her nephew, Tyler Ferguson.
Rita's family would like to thank Rita's Maple Crest family for their loving care over the past 4 years.
All services will be private. For anyone that would like to attend the burial at St. James Cemetery on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., please wear a face mask and practice safe, social distancing. Rita loved her chihuahuas and her many rescue cats. In her name, memorial donations may be gifted to the animal rescue organization of your choosing. To write a memory, please visit www.andersonFCS.com.
Rita Ann Ohlsen, 96, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 in Belvidere. She was born on November 4, 1923 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, IL to Vern and Alice (Grandadam) Schafman. Rita married the love of her life, Louis A. Ohlsen, in September of 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. After graduating from Belvidere High School in 1941, Rita began working for Mid West Bottle Caps Co. She remained with the company through many company buyouts and name changes. She retired after 70 years when the company, then known as Pactiv, closed its doors.
Rita found her spiritual home at St. James Catholic Church and was a loyal member for a number of years. Rita and Louie were members of VFW and The Moose Club here in Belvidere. Rita loved to cook and bake. She made sure everyone was well fed before they left her home. She hosted quilt classes at her home. Rita loved animals, but especially her chihuahuas and rescue cats.
Rita and her husband, Louie, had a cottage on Lake Ripley and spent many years up there. Rita's nieces and nephews will fondly remember all of the fun times they spent at her lake cottage. Though Rita and Louie had no children of their own, all her nieces and nephews were her children. Rita had a heart of gold and was so giving; she will be remembered for her generous heart and beautiful smile.
Rita will be dearly missed by her sisters, Alice (Jim) Butz, Carol (Bob) Best,Joyce Geraci, and especially Mary Ellen Schafman whose love and devotion to Rita never wavered; her numerous nieces and nephews; and the many friends she made at work. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; her sisters, Doris Morrall, Grace Rielly, Helen Schmidt; and her nephew, Tyler Ferguson.
Rita's family would like to thank Rita's Maple Crest family for their loving care over the past 4 years.
All services will be private. For anyone that would like to attend the burial at St. James Cemetery on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., please wear a face mask and practice safe, social distancing. Rita loved her chihuahuas and her many rescue cats. In her name, memorial donations may be gifted to the animal rescue organization of your choosing. To write a memory, please visit www.andersonFCS.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.