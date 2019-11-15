|
Rita Kay Burkhamer 1966—2019
Rita Kay Pierce Burkhamer, 53 of Walnut Ridge, died at her residence November 2, 2019.
Born July 1, 1966 in Rockford, IL; daughter of Jessie W. and Peggy Coker Pierce. She worked as an inspector for factories and was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Rita loved to travel, collect items and she loved her dogs.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie; a brother, Gary Pierce and a niece, Shelby Pierce.
Survivors include her mother, Peggy of Walnut Ridge; two brothers, Larry (Amy) Pierce of Rockford, IL and Dennis (Linn) Pierce of Franklin, KY; two nieces, Jessica and Ginger Pierce; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the Lawrence Memorial Park with Bro. Derek Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be from 12 P.M. till 1:30 P.M. at the Bryan Funeral Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019