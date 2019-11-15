Home

Rita Kay Burkhamer

Rita Kay Burkhamer Obituary
Rita Kay Burkhamer 1966—2019
Rita Kay Pierce Burkhamer, 53 of Walnut Ridge, died at her residence November 2, 2019.
Born July 1, 1966 in Rockford, IL; daughter of Jessie W. and Peggy Coker Pierce. She worked as an inspector for factories and was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Rita loved to travel, collect items and she loved her dogs.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie; a brother, Gary Pierce and a niece, Shelby Pierce.
Survivors include her mother, Peggy of Walnut Ridge; two brothers, Larry (Amy) Pierce of Rockford, IL and Dennis (Linn) Pierce of Franklin, KY; two nieces, Jessica and Ginger Pierce; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the Lawrence Memorial Park with Bro. Derek Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be from 12 P.M. till 1:30 P.M. at the Bryan Funeral Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
