Rita Morse 1941—2019
Normal – Rita Louise Morse, 78 of Normal passed away at 11:37 PM Wednesday April 3, 2019 at her residence.
There will be a memorial service on Monday April 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Jonathan Huehn will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Inurnment will take place later at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL.
Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Rita was born January 15, 1941 in Rockford to Donald and Audrey Russell Gates. She first married Ronald Lindvall. He preceded her in death. On June 1, 1984 she married Lyle Morse in Lake Zurich, IL. He survives. She is also survived by five children, Jason Morse of Rockford, Jamie Cordes of Belvidere, Stephanie (Loren) Feigener of Rockford, Vicki Morse of Rockford and Sara Morse of Rockford as well as four siblings, Mary Ann (Tom) Nimmo of Rockford, Collette (Norm) Beuhart of Rockford, Tom (Rita) Gates of Rockford and Monica (Allen) Matthews of Woodstock. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren. Rita was also preceded in death by two sons Mark and Jon Lindvall and two Brothers Ralph and Joe Gates.
Rita was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. During her working years she managed a Nursing Home in Rockford and was a cook for the Rockford School district. She also ran a day care in Rockford and Belvidere and she and Lyle were foster parents for many years. She retired in 2006.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019