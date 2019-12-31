|
|
Rita Pesavento Prunuske 1930—2019
Rita Pesavento Prunuske, 89, of Rockford died Friday, December 27, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Miles A. and Margaret A. (Weinman) Baer. She graduated from Neenah High School, Neenah,WI, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism (1952). She later earned a Master's degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University, New Orleans, through the Loyola Institute for Ministry Extension program.
Early life in Milwaukee was followed by a move to the original Baer family farm in Neenah, where Rita loved swimming and fishing in Lake Winnebago. Childhood piano lessons sparked a lifelong interest in music which she shared with her children. Rita was still taking piano lessons at age 88. She was fascinated by flying and earned her private pilot's license when she was 17. During her college years, Rita was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority, Theta Sigma Phi, an honorary journalism sorority and Mortar Board, a national honor society.
Upon graduation Rita began her career at Rockford College in the Public Relations department where she met her future husband Richard Pesavento. They were married on Dec. 26, 1953, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Neenah. They had eight children and were married 35 years. She later married her grade school sweetheart, John Prunuske, on Jan. 24, 2004, at St. Philip the Apostle in Occidental, CA.
Rita considered rearing her eight children the major accomplishment of her life. Her intelligence, practical nature, and productive energy got the job done, and she provided her children with the love and warmth they needed to thrive. Her list-making and organizational skills are legendary and served as the roadmap for her busy family.
Rita had a special interest in childhood education and pursued many projects related to that interest. She began the Junior Great Books program in the Rockford area schools which she coordinated for seven years. Her journalism background and love of language served her well in several advertising and communication jobs while her children were in school. In 1982, Rita joined The Observer, the newspaper for the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, where she served as news editor for 11 years before retiring.
Rita was a member of St. Peter Cathedral Parish beginning in 1957, and had a deep and lifelong faith. She served as president of the St. Anne's Society, president of the Rockford Deanery Council of Catholic Women, and president of the Rockford Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She was honored by St. Peter Cathedral as their Woman of the Year in 2003. She was an active member of the Catholic Women's League, Caritas, Alpha Gamma Delta Alumnae group, and YMCA Senior Women. After retiring, she collaborated with DCCW and The Junior Observer to develop a campaign to purchase school supplies for children in the Diocese of Chulucanas, Peru, a sister to the Rockford Diocese. She also headed a program through DCCW to sell items made in a woman's mission workshop called Centro Betania in Chulucanas, Peru. Since 2001 these two programs have raised over $150,000. In 2009, Rita was selected by the Catholic Diocese for an Honor Your Own award given through the Rockford chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for this work.
Rita enjoyed a long, interesting and fulfilling life enriched by many dear friendships and a close and loving family. She will be truly missed.
Survivors include her husband, John, her sons, Gregory Pesavento, Elmhurst; Anthony (Dianna) Pesavento, Sarasota, FL, and Arthur (Beth) Pesavento, Lemont; her daughters, Lisa Wiley, Raleigh, NC; Louise (Don) Hinshaw, Richmond, CA; Dr. Julia Pesavento Schaer, Rockford; Dr. Margaret (Jon) Blanchard, Raleigh, NC; and Maria (Michael) Walton, Pleasant Hill, CA; her grandchildren, Sarah Pesavento, Sophie Hinshaw, Brent, Margaret, Elizabeth and Mark Schaer, Nicholas, Madeline and Olivia Pesavento, Benjamin and Emerson Blanchard, Claire Walton, and Kathryn and Annmarie Pesavento; her stepchildren, Dan (Donna Schauer) Prunuske, Beaver Dam, WI, Peter Prunuske, Occidental, CA, Ann Prunuske, Helena, MT, Polly (Cory Pols) Prunuske, Belchertown, MA, and Liza (Steven Chatham) Prunuske, Occidental, CA. Also five step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, a brother Leonard, a sister Barbara, her first husband Richard, two sons-in-law, Will Wiley and Dennis Schaer and a stepdaughter Kathy Prunuske.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020, in St. Peter Cathedral, 1243 N. Court St. Rockford with Very Rev. Stephen St. Jules officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Av. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at church on Saturday January 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral Church. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020