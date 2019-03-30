|
|
Rita R. Beyer 1928—2019
Rita R. Beyer age 90 of Waukesha and formerly of Clinton died Friday March 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1928 to the late Charles and Angeline (Cerutti) Scandroli in Rockford, IL. Rita graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in Rockford. She married Albert W. Beyer on November 18, 1950 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Rockford. Rita was a charter member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Clinton. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Red Cross and Clinton Library Committee. Rita enjoyed her bowling, golf leagues, card clubs and playing dominos. She was a registered nurse, and worked as the Director of Nursing at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton for many years. She will be remembered as an avid reader, her cherished friendships in Clinton, her love of family, grandchildren and her "babies".
She is survived by her two sons, Charles (Jean) Beyer of Waukesha and John (Patricia) Beyer of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Stephen Beyer, Nicholas (Maria) Beyer, Sarah (James) Tash, Angela (Rick DaCruz) Beyer, Lindsay Beyer and A.J. (Sarah) Beyer and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Angelo Scandroli.
The family would like to thank Angela Miller and the entire Mission Creek Staff for the care they gave Rita.
Rita's Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 716 Shular Lane, Clinton with Msgr. Daniel Ganshert officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment follow the service in the Clinton Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Stephen Catholic Church or the Clinton Library. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN G. MARK
Funeral Homes
504 Milwaukee Road
Clinton, 362-2000
brianmarkfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019