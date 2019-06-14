|
|
Robert A. Johnson 1945—2019
Robert A. Johnson, 74, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Born January 15, 1945 in Rockford, the son of Herbert C. and Ruby M. (Carlson) Johnson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1963. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Bob married Hilda Sorg on November 18, 1970 in Colorado Springs, CO. He worked as a machinist at Whitney for 39 years. Bob attended Maywood Evangelical Free Church. Survived by his wife, Hilda; daughter, Tiffinie (Brian) Rydholm; son Jeffrey Johnson; grandsons, James Northrup and Tyler Rydholm; sisters, Betty (David) Lindahl and Alice (David) Rye; and father, Herbert. Predeceased by his mother, Ruby.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Maywood Evangelical Free Church, 3621 Samuelson Rd., Rockford with Rev. Dr. Gary Kniseley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the service in the church. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Maywood Evangelical Free. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019