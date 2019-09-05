|
Robert A (Bob) Owens III 1950—2019
Robert A (Bob) Owens passed away at home with his best friend of 27 years, Rita Sparby by his side. Born on 9/17/1950 in Poplar Bluff, Mo to Robert Jr and Martha Owens. He worked for 30 years at RMTD as a driver and dispatcher. Bob is survived by his son Robert IV and grandson Jay of of Paragould Ar. Brothers Michael (Mo) of Loves Park and David of Oxford Ar. Special love Rita Sparby of Rockford and nieces and nephews. Services are private. Bob will live on in all of our hearts.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019