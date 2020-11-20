Robert A. Stuttler 1930—2020
Robert A. Stuttler, 90, passed away on November 14, 2020. Born February 10, 1930 in Pleasant Lake, Indiana he was son to Russell and Hazel (Avery) Stuttler. A 1948 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School, Robert immediately went into the Marine Corp and served for four years. He then went on to marry the love of his life, Jane Diehl, on February 9, 1952. He followed in his father's footsteps and graduated from Tristate University with a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering where he found the second love of his life, his work. He retired at the age of 70 kicking and screaming from Sundstrand Co in 2000. From there his yard became his next big passion, making sure it was just exactly right. In his free time he bicycled ten thousand miles a year and enjoyed running marathons. He was a proud member of the American Legion for just under 70 years, his last post being number 1207 and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, but also being the best provider for his family. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 68 years, Jane; children Rita Stuttler, Gloria Stuttler, Joyce (Paul) Kaempfer, and Brad (Wayne Schermerhorn) Stuttler; grandchildren Jeff Kaempfer, Ariana (Abel) Kiros, and Keely (Robert) Muraski; great-grandchildren Liam Kaempfer, Ryan and Rachel Muraski; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased in death by his daughter, Sheila Stuttler; his parents; and sister, Clara (Walter) Beerli. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date for Robert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.