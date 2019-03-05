|
|
Robert Anthony Murphy 1923—2019
Robert Anthony Murphy, 95, of Rockford died February 28, 2019, in the loving care of his family.
Born April 9, 1923, in Peoria to Charles E. Murphy and Eleanor (Lynch) Murphy. He graduated from Spalding Institute in Peoria in 1941 and attended St. Josephs College. In 1942 he joined the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He was awarded four Bronze Stars for his service in combat in North Africa, in Sicily, at Anzio and in France. After returning from the war he attended and graduated from Notre Dame University in 1949. On August 21, 1948, he married the love of his life, Rose Mary Hoehne, at St. Joseph Church in Peoria.
After college Robert worked for Caterpillar in Peoria and Lycoming in Bridgeport, Connecticut before coming to Rockford in 1955. He was an engineer at Sundstrand for 30 years retiring in 1985. Bob and Rose Mary loved each other and were happily married for almost 55 years. They enjoyed traveling and watching their children grow into adults with families of their own. They loved attending the many activities of all of their grandchildren. Robert is survived by their children, Kevin (Karen) of Milford Connecticut, Vince (Debbie) of Caledonia, Joseph (Jill) of Valrico Florida, David (Marcia) of Anderson, Indiana, and Mary Ann (Gregg) Cox of Rockford: Grandchildren, Katie Hayward, Dan (Allie) Murphy, Aaron (Ashley) Murphy, Andrew (Becky) Murphy, Erica (Tom) Duncan, Benjamin (Amanda) Murphy, Angela Murphy, Madeline (Corey) Fitzpatrick, Julian (Elizabeth) Murphy, Gilbert Murphy, Isabel Murphy, Matilda Murphy, Eleanor Murphy, Daniel Cox, Sarah Cox, Cecelia Cox, Joseph Cox, Charles Cox. He is also survived by 13 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rose Mary and his grandson Xavier Thomas Murphy.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Internment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, from 5 to 7 at Fitzgerald Funeral home on Riverside and at 9 a.m. at St. Bernadette. We would like to thank everyone at Lincolnshire Place for their care of Robert over the last few years. In lieu of memorials, our family would like you to take someone you care about out for a sandwich and a beer – dad would have liked that.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019