Robert Anthony Sandona 1926—2020

Robert "Uncle Bob" Anthony Sandona, 93, of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1926 in Rockford, IL.

Preceded in death by wife Mary (DiSanti) Sandona, parents Matteo & Teresa (Fascotti) Sandona, siblings Reno (Gene) Sandona, Ange (Anthony) Zanocco, Ann (Pete) Zanin, Mary Sandona, & Yolanda (Wally) Scott; Brothers/sisters-in-law Primo & Enis (DiSanti) Marzorati, Lee DeSanti, & Ted Paratore; Nephews & nieces Matthew Scott, Jim Erickson, Chico Gates, Delores Marzorati, & Diane Marzorati. He is survived by sisters-in-law Frannie Paratore & Norma DeSanti, and many nieces and nephews.

He was married to the love of his life Mary DiSanti for 69 years. They spent their retirement in Phoenix, AZ surrounded by family. He loved and missed his beloved dogs Hobo, Dooney I, and Dooney II.

He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on the USS James C. Owens. He and his brother-in-law, Lee DeSanti, were partners in Lee-Bob Construction in Rockford. They built and remodeled many homes. He retired as a Major for the Illinois Secretary of State's Police. He was a member of St. Anthony Church and the Venetian Club.



He was an excellent golfer who shared many good times with his friends and nephews. He golfed up until the last few years at Peoria Pines and had 5 hole-in-ones during his lifetime. Football season was always a favorite time of year. He was a true blue Chicago Bears fan. Anyone who came to visit Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary were treated to a great steak on his grill. He loved cooking and always had the latest and greatest kitchen tools. His love for his family and friends was palpable. He hugged like no one else. A true gentleman with the strongest yet gentlest hands. He will be missed more than words can say. We love you Uncle Bob!



We would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Megan Dupree, RN for their loving care.



Services and a celebration of life will be held in Rockford, IL at a later date due to COVID-19.



