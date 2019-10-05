Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Armbruster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Armbruster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Armbruster Obituary
Robert "Bob" Armbruster 1960—2019
Robert, "Bob" Armbruster, 58, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born October 26, 1960 to Robert and Della (Holt) Armbruster. He was employed by Dean Foods for thirty-four years. He was a huge Vikings fan and animal lover. Though he was a bit of a stubborn gentleman, he had a heart of gold and would do anything for you. He was street smart, a Jack Of All Trades, and very meticulous about his cars. He could fix any of them.
Robert will be loved and dearly missed by his daughter, Amanda Armbruster and son, Joshua Armbruster; sister, Dianna (John) Annabel; and grandchildren, Demetrius and Alexander Bennett; his beloved pets, Nitro and Commet; plus many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday October 10, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Deacon Philip Abel will officiate. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now