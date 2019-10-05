|
Robert "Bob" Armbruster 1960—2019
Robert, "Bob" Armbruster, 58, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born October 26, 1960 to Robert and Della (Holt) Armbruster. He was employed by Dean Foods for thirty-four years. He was a huge Vikings fan and animal lover. Though he was a bit of a stubborn gentleman, he had a heart of gold and would do anything for you. He was street smart, a Jack Of All Trades, and very meticulous about his cars. He could fix any of them.
Robert will be loved and dearly missed by his daughter, Amanda Armbruster and son, Joshua Armbruster; sister, Dianna (John) Annabel; and grandchildren, Demetrius and Alexander Bennett; his beloved pets, Nitro and Commet; plus many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday October 10, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Deacon Philip Abel will officiate. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019