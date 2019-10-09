|
Robert Brown 1928—2019
Robert Brown, 91, of Rockford departed this earthly life, Tuesday October 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Robert married former Novella Jackson. He retired from Gunite Foundry after 30 years.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masonic rites will be held from 12:15 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019