For more information about
Robert Brownlee
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Brownlee Jr. Obituary
Robert Brownlee Jr. 1940—2019
Robert Brownlee Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life November 13, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. He was born September 23, 1940 in Cruger, MS; the son of Robert Brownlee Sr. and Easter Gould. Robert lived in Rockford since 1970 coming from Cruger. He married the former Carless Clay, December 25, 1958 in Cruger. Robert was employed as a machine operator by National Lock and G.C Torsen before retiring. He was a former member of Liberty Baptist Church and attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He attended schools in Mississippi.
Robert leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife; Carless; two sons, Bobby (Nakia) Brownlee and Billy Joe Brownlee; four daughters, Jewel Hiller, Rena (Roscoe) Burks, Benney and Joeann Brownlee; 20 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Maxie, Easter (Willie) Lewis, Barbara Straight and Winnie (Clarence) Foots; three brothers, Lewis Straight, Russell (Annette) Straight, and Eddie (Michelle) Straight; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Kenny B. Straight and Frank J. Brownlee.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
