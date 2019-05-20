|
|
Robert "Bob" Burden 1928—2019
Robert "Bob" K. Burden, 90, of Loves Park, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Swedish American Hospital. Bob was born October 16, 1928, on Pearl Avenue in Loves Park, the only child of Robert E. and Carlotta I. (Gethen) Burden. Bob graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1946, and attended N.I.U. for two years. He married the love of his life and best friend Violet Nelson on June 18, 1948, at Court Street Methodist Church. Bob owned and operated Burden-Cooper, Inc. a manufacturer's representative firm providing commercial and industrial heating equipment, working with his father and mother in the early years of the business. His career spanned fifty years. He was an honest, respected salesman, traveling the state-line area and providing engineering and heating equipment to many of the largest schools and industrial facilities in our area. Bob was a longtime member of Riverside Community Church, and a past member of the Harlem School Board, serving as secretary and president. He served for many years on the board of first Bank of Loves Park and was a longtime member of Forest Hills Country Club and Loves Park Lions. Bob and Vi were together for 75 years, beginning as high school sweethearts at Harlem High School. In 2018, they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Following his retirement, Bob and Vi spent winters in Bonita Springs, FL. They loved to travel, and especially enjoyed long road trips together. Bob was an avid and life-long golfer, spending many challenging hours on local and Florida courses, proudly recording 3 holes in one. He was also a Cubs and Bears fan. Bob loved his community and worked hard to make it a better place for all. He loved his church and gave many hours of service. Bob had an endless amount of love for Vi and his family, and cared for, nurtured and protected them. He was a role model to his children and grandchildren, providing guidance and unconditional love. Above all, he was a kind, loving and caring man who lived an extraordinary life. Survivors include wife, Violet; children, Robert J. (Jane) Burden, Sally (William R. "Chip") Williams III and Scott N. Burden; 3 grandchildren, William R. (Mary Kathleen) Williams IV, Phillip R, (Cara) Williams and Samantha Nikole Burden; sister-in-law, Valerie Nelson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June and Burt Rolland; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and brothers-in-law, John Clifford Nelson and Kenneth Nelson.
Service at 11 a.m. Friday May 24, 2019, in Riverside Community Church, 6816 N. 2nd Street, Machesney Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Riverside Community Church or North Suburban Library. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 20 to May 22, 2019