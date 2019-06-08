Home

Robert C. Bell Obituary
Robert C. Bell 1943—2019
Robert C. Bell, 75, MM, of Rockford, died on June 6, 2019. Born July 26, 1943, in Rockford, the son of William and Helen (Darnell) Bell. Bob was a Mason, Knights Templar and Shriner. He served as "Big Worm" for the WormSoakers fishing group. Bob's connection to Rockford area social, sportsman, and civic groups was too extensive to catalog. Bob was survived by his wife, Judith; children, Teresa Walden, Melissa (Jeffrey) Lewis, Charlie (Carol) Bell, Cara (Thomas) Creamer, and Laura Bergeson; grandchildren, Adam (Heather), Austin, Emily, Mariah (Aaron), Kathryn, Rebekah, Zachary, Abigail, Linnea, Robbie, Gracelynn, Isabella, Alex, Olivia, Bryanna, Dezirae, and Izaac; great-grandchildren, Rosalind and Elliot; and sister, Sue Ann Ridout. Gary Witkowski was a dear friend since age 15. Predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Richard Ridout.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. with Rev. Scott Stolberg officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 14, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019
