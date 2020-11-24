Robert C. Letourneau 1949—2020
Robert Cyril Letourneau, 71, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, at the UW Health University Hospital – Madison. He was born on May 12, 1949 in Oak Park, IL to Clarence John and Olga Marie (Liska) Letourneau. Bob married his sweetheart, Susan Nelson, on May 5, 1973 in Rockford, IL. He was a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School and Rock Valley Community College. He was the owner of Robert C. Letourneau Builder and Remodeler and worked in the contracting business for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of St. James Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, and the OSF St. Anthony Chapel. Bob was a volunteer firefighter for Boone County District 2 Fire Department for 39 years where he enjoyed helping others. Bob enjoyed gardening, reading the newspaper, and cheering on the Packers, Cubs, and Badgers. Bob loved collecting tools; watching This Old House; and having lengthy conversations while picking up materials at Nicholson Hardware, Schmeling, and Home Depot. Bob never met a stranger and was always ready to engage in conversation with anyone and everyone. He will be remembered for his mischievous smile and cheerful nature; passing on his expansive building knowledge and teaching the next generation; being a hard worker; and being a friend to everyone he met.
Bob was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan; children, Jennifer (Darian) Dalsen, Christopher (Courtney Louvar) Letourneau, and Emily (Kenny) Cooper; brother, John (Ellen) Letourneau; 4 grandchildren, Luke, Eli, Jaxon, and Lucillia; and his sister-in-law, Donna Lahann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Olga; his father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Lorraine Nelson; and brother-in-law, Terry Lahann.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rockford Cardiology, OSF St. Anthony Critical Care Unit, and the Cardiac Critical Care Unit at UW Health University Hospital – Madison for the loving care they provided to Bob and for their kindness despite these challenging times. Our family is eternally grateful.
A walk-through visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, IL 61008. Due to state guidelines the number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time must be under 10. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road Rockford, IL 61107. Those attending must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. A private, family burial will take place following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
