Robert C. Olsen 1954—2019
Robert "Rob" Charles Olsen, 64, of Harvard, IL, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
