Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olson's North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Swanson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert C. Swanson Obituary
Robert C. Swanson 1965—2019
Robert C. Swanson, 53, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born September 19, 1965 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kurt and Virginia (Norell) Swanson. Bob attended Jefferson High School, Rock Valley College and Hamilton Technical College. He was employed by Accurate Metal Illinois. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and muscle cars. He adored his son Sam and loved spending time with him. Bob loved his family and friends and always tried to help those in need. Survivors include his son, Samuel Swanson; sister, Sandra (Richard) Harding; nieces, Angela Crocetta and Wendy Zabel; nephews, Michael (Christi) Conti and David Lippert; including many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Lori Lippert; brother, Kurt Swanson, Jr.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Funeral and private internment at Sandy Lake Cemetery in Barnum, Minnesota. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now