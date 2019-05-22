|
|
Robert C. Swanson 1965—2019
Robert C. Swanson, 53, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born September 19, 1965 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kurt and Virginia (Norell) Swanson. Bob attended Jefferson High School, Rock Valley College and Hamilton Technical College. He was employed by Accurate Metal Illinois. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and muscle cars. He adored his son Sam and loved spending time with him. Bob loved his family and friends and always tried to help those in need. Survivors include his son, Samuel Swanson; sister, Sandra (Richard) Harding; nieces, Angela Crocetta and Wendy Zabel; nephews, Michael (Christi) Conti and David Lippert; including many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Lori Lippert; brother, Kurt Swanson, Jr.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Funeral and private internment at Sandy Lake Cemetery in Barnum, Minnesota. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019