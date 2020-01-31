|
|
Robert Carr 1951—2020
Robert Mack Carr, 68, of Rockford Died on January 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 15, 1951, the son of Mack Carr and Veva Farver. Graduate of West High School where he met his future wife Jeanne Watson. He was a four year starter for the Mankato State University football team. Robert was a retired 30 year veteran of the Rockford Fire Department. He loved football, especially his Packers. Bob enjoyed vacationing with his family, rides on his Harley, running and umpiring. During his son's school days he loved coaching various sports. His dogs always brought him great joy. Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son Jonathan (Stephanie Matheson); siblings, Ronald (Karen) and Judy Shelly; brother-in-law Thomas (Nancy Shickles) Watson; granddaughters Elliana and Macklyn Carr, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents-in-laws Gene and Christine Watson and brother-in-law Richard Stoecklin. Bob was a caring, strong minded, hardworking, generous and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by his many friends and family. Thank you to Auxilium Healthcare Services and United Hospice for their wonderful care. A special thank you to his nurse Aida for making this journey as easy as possible. Her help and loving support were invaluable. A celebration of life for Robert will take place on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 North Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the . To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020