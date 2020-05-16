|
Robert D. Aden 1929—2020
Robert D. Aden, of Belvidere, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born April 7, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Anthony (Tony) M. and Raymonde E. Aden (ne Pernot). The family moved to Rockford where Bob attended schools, graduating from East High and attended Iowa Wesleyan College. He married the love his life, Donna Holmes in 1950. Bob was a natural athlete in high school sports, football, basketball, swimming and track. He was an active member of his East High School Class Reunion Committee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting with rifle, shotgun and bow and arrow. A member of Blackhawk Field Archers Club and Plug and Pellet Club. Retired from Amerock Corporation as a Display and Packaging Designer in the Engineering Department. After retirement one could find Bob on a golf course. Bob was an artist on canvas and woodworking, preferring to sculpt clay and later created many bronze statues. He was a talented handy man who could fix and build just about anything; If he needed a tool for a project and couldn't buy it, he made it. He was a member of choruses: Rockford Lyran, Svea Soner, Harmony, The Connection and Uniquely-Two. A 10-year member of the Rockford Coming-of-Age Seniors.Bob attended worship services at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford.
He will be greatly missed! Predeceased by his parents, brother-in-laws Allen Sliktas and Rodney Swanson. sister Viola Sliktas and brother, Anthony (Tony) E. Aden.
Survived by his devoted wife, Donna; daughters Michele (Joseph) Lindenfelser and Cynthia Aden; son Jeffrey (Syanne) Aden; granddaughters Nicole (Chris) Logan, Amie (Brian) Fleisner, Katrina (Anthony) Baker; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Bryson; sister, Dinah (Rodney) Swanson; sister-in-law, Leona (Anthony E.) Aden; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; Goddaughter, Susan Martin Pepple; Step-grandchildren Wahyu (Nelly) Raditya, Laras Christy Mangowal, Andra Yudha Mangowal; Step-great-granddaughter, Christabel.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Thomas Michalsen and staff for their many years of kind and compassionate care and Northwoods Care Center for their round- the-clock, compassionate nursing and assistance. Gratitude to Affordable Cremation and Funeral Services for their care of Robert.
Cremation by Affordable Cremation and Funeral Service of Belvidere. There will be no funeral. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be gifted to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. To express online condolences, please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020