Robert "Bob" D. Dawson 1955—2020
Robert "Bob" D. Dawson, age 64, of Rome, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his wife and son.
Bob was born June 12, 1955 in Rockford, IL to William and Renee (Maddison) Dawson. He married Sandra M. (Bergstrom) Dawson on April 28, 1986. He received a bachelor's degree from Governors State University in December of 1987.
Bob spent many vacations with his wife and son in Wisconsin. He enjoyed traveling around to the many beautiful places throughout Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin eventually retiring with Sandie in Rome, Wisconsin in 2018. He loved watching television shows about Alaska and his favorite sports to watch were NASCAR racing and hockey.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandra; his son, David; his sister, Connie Dawson; his brother, Gary (Jan) Dawson; his nieces: Trisha (Rob) Singer, Danielle (Jimmy) Rodriguez, Chelsey (Rob) Fox, and Courtney (Bryan) Schellert; his nephews, Stephen (Andrea) Cole and Chris (Kelley) Minnick; he is further survived by many cousins, great nieces, and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
No services are being held upon Bob's request. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home of Wisconsin Rapids, WI is honored to be assisting the Dawson Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020