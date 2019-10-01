Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's House
3800 N. California Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Devine


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Devine Obituary
Robert "Bob" Devine 1927—2019
Robert Francis Devine, husband of Virginia (Vogt) Devine and father of Mary Kay Devine passed away peacefully on September 27 at St. Pauls House in Chicago.
Bob called Rockford his home for more than 40 years. He served as a Roman Catholic priest for 20+ years before meeting the love of his life, Virginia, when they were serving the church in South Beloit.
His daughter Mary Kay was Bob's, "Treasure from heaven!" He delighted in her every move and was grateful to move to Chicago to be close to Mary Kay's four children. Bob and Virginia were active parishioners at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Rockford and later St. Benedict's in Chicago.
Arrangements for the funeral are: Friday, October 4th at 9:30 am at St. Paul's House at 3800 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL
For a full obituary, visit the website of Grein Funeral Home, Chicago.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now