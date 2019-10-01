|
|
Robert "Bob" Devine 1927—2019
Robert Francis Devine, husband of Virginia (Vogt) Devine and father of Mary Kay Devine passed away peacefully on September 27 at St. Pauls House in Chicago.
Bob called Rockford his home for more than 40 years. He served as a Roman Catholic priest for 20+ years before meeting the love of his life, Virginia, when they were serving the church in South Beloit.
His daughter Mary Kay was Bob's, "Treasure from heaven!" He delighted in her every move and was grateful to move to Chicago to be close to Mary Kay's four children. Bob and Virginia were active parishioners at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Rockford and later St. Benedict's in Chicago.
Arrangements for the funeral are: Friday, October 4th at 9:30 am at St. Paul's House at 3800 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL
For a full obituary, visit the website of Grein Funeral Home, Chicago.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019