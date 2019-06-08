|
|
Robert E Isbell 1936—2019
Age 83, formerly of Rockford, IL passed away in March of this year. He graduated with the class of 1953 from Rockford East High School. Beloved husband of Donna; loving father of Douglas and Gregory; proud grandfather of Ezekiel, Vega Rose, Claudia and Giselle Jelena; brother-in-law of Jean Isbell. Funeral services were held. Memorials can be made to the St. Charles Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. For additional information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019