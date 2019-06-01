|
Robert "Bob" E. Johnson 1925—2019
Robert "Bob" E. Johnson, 94, of Rockford passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born January 30, 1925, in Rockford, the son of Monroe and Leona (Larson) Johnson. Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army. Married Dorothy Lilja. Bob worked on the family farm and retired as a bricklayer from Sjostrom Construction. He enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include his children, Keith (Marikae) Johnson of Freeport, Janice Johnson of Rockton and Karen (Mark) Hurd of Rockford; grandchildren, Lori Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Sarah Graham; great-grandchildren, Jamie, James and Olivia; 10 brothers and sisters. Predeceased by his wife; one brother; and two sisters. A very special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Home Care Pharmacy of Beloit for their exceptional customer care department, their professional techs and pharmacy staff.
Private services with military honors accorded. Burial in Owen Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beloit Regional Hospice. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019