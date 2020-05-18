Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Mueller Obituary
Robert E. Mueller 1943—2020
Robert E. Mueller, 77, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1943 in Chicago to Robert and Dorothy (Brissee) Mueller.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -