Robert E. Mueller 1943—2020
Robert E. Mueller, 77, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1943 in Chicago to Robert and Dorothy (Brissee) Mueller.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020