Robert, Earl Cockrell 1951—2019
Robert Earl Cockrell, 68, of Rockford, IL departed this earthly life Monday, July 29, 2019 in UW Swedish American Hospital after a short illness. Born February 5, 1951 in Macon, MS the son of Reverend Eugene Dixon Jr and Annie Cockrell. Moved to Rockford in 1967 coming from Memphis, TN. Married to the former Regenia Reynolds in 1997. He retired GKN Rockford after 44 years. Veteran of the Vietnam war serving in the U.S. Army. He loved music and cooking. He was a member of Greater New Jersalem C.O.G.I.C. attended schools in Mississippi.
He leaves to cherish many loving memories, wife, Regenia Cockrell; three sons, Reggie (Marvel) Taylor and Kenneth (Loleda) White, Lee Reynolds; four daughters, Constance Gulley, Charlotte (Christopher) Pullins, Lenisha (Robert) Howard; three Brothers, Reverend Carthy (Judi) Dixon Sr., Charles Cartwright, Paul Watson III, a host of grand children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, step-mother Lela Dixon, brother WC Eckles, daughter Veneka Cockrell.
Services will be 11:00am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Greater New Jersalem C.O.G.I.C. 2015 N. Central Ave. Rev. Robert Goldsmith officiating. Visitation 9:00 am till the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019