Robert "Bob" Ecklund 1948—2019
Robert "Bob" Ecklund, son of the late Bill and Eleanor Ecklund, was born October 10, 1948, in Rockford, Illinois. He passed away November 30, 2019, while visiting his son in Omaha, Nebraska. He was 71 years old.
With the exception of youthful adventures, family vacations, and scouting trips for new kayaking spots Bob remained in Rockford his entire life. He loved reading, playing cribbage, and strumming his guitar. Throughout his life Bob held a myriad of jobs including but not limited to; bus driver, karate instructor, warehouse logistician, tree trimmer, and postal clerk.
Besides his parents Bob has been preceded in death by his younger brother, Gary.
Bob was a loving husband, father, and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie, of Rockford, Illinois; son, Zane Ecklund and wife, Ruby Roknic, of Omaha, Neb., daughter Baylie McWhirter and husband, Matthew, of Milwaukee, Wis.
A life celebration will be held at his home on the afternoon of Feb. 23 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Rockford, Illinois.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020