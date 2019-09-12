|
Robert Edwin Kolb 1936—2019
Robert Edwin Kolb, 82, has gone to be with his Lord on September 6, 2019. Bob was born to Oscar and Ruth (Schreiner) Kolb on December 26, 1936 in Watertown, WI. He spent several years of his youth in DeSoto, MO where he became an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and continues to root for them. This loyalty continues in all of his children and grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Valparaiso University with a B.A. in accounting. He became a CPA following graduation. He met his wife Susan Elizabeth Jersild on the tennis court at Valpo and they were married on December 30, 1961. Tennis playing and viewing on TV has been a must in their lives.
They eventually bought and managed the Magic City Hardware in Colon, MI for twenty-five years, while raising their family in Sturgis, MI. Favorite family memories include camping trips, Magic Week in Colon and going to St. Louis Cardinal games.
God has blessed them with three children--Cynthia Jean Kolb (David White), Timothy James (Linda), Andrew Thomas (Amy), and three grandsons, Daniel, Samuel and Alexander.
Bob is survived by one sister Ellen (Paul) Thiede, one brother James (Sarah), a brother-in-law Thomas (Colleen) Jersild, and several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend and caregiver, Deborah Barr. He is preceded in death by one sister Donna Kolb.
Mount Olive Lutheran Church has been his church home since retiring to Rockford. His joy has been being part of the handbell choirs for over 30 years in his home churches.
A service will be held on Friday, October 11, 11 AM, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2001 N. Alpine Rd. with Pastor Ken Krause officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rockford Lutheran High School or Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019